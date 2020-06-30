Serial Killer Cop Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Rapes and Murders — Avoids Death Penalty

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

In 2018, a decades-long search for the “Golden State Killer” finally came to an end after police arrested the man they believe was responsible for killing 13 individuals and raping 45 women over the course of many years—and, it turns out he was a cop. Now, the 74-year-old former police officer is going to plead guilty to 13 murders, 13 kidnapping charges, and dozens of rapes.

Joseph James DeAngelo was a police officer in Auburn, California, who was fired after he was caught stealing dog repellent and a hammer. He is now admitting to carrying out the crime spree that shocked the state. And he’s doing it to stay alive.

According to the Guardian, the plea deal spares DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty. Prosecutors who had sought the death penalty cited the highly complicated case and the advancing age of many of the victims and witnesses in agreeing to consider the plea bargain.

The idea of a man attempting to save his own life by pleading guilty to taking the lives of more than a dozen innocent people speaks to his level of cowardice — though we should expect nothing less.

The crime spree began three years before he was fired from being a police officer in 1979. The search was revived in 2016 when Sgt. Paul Belli, a detective with the Sacramento County Police Department, was assigned the decades-old mission to find the Golden State Killer, who was also accused of 150 break-ins.

“This is a time we want to take to acknowledge this serial offender who was probably one of the most prolific, certainly in California, possibly in the United States, but also to let the victims know that we’ll never give up,” Belli said in June 2016.

The Golden State Killer’s crimes usually followed a sick modus operandi where he would break into homes, tie up the husband and place dinner plates on his back and rape the wife, all the while promising to kill the couple if any plate fell and broke.

Some of his other victims were single women who lived in single-story homes. One victim told investigators he broke into her home days before she was raped and took many of her valuables. He then returned and raped her. Following the rapes, he would call the women to emotionally terrorize them by promising to come back and kill them. The following YouTube video is reportedly the killer promising to come back and kill his victim:

Here is another recording of a victim detailing her attack:

According to a report from SFGate:

“From May 1976 to 1977, the East Area Rapist was primarily in Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Carmichael and Orangevale. In June and July of 1978, attacks were reported in Davis and Modesto before moving on to the Bay Area and continuing from 1978 to 1979. There were reported attacks in Concord, San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek, San Jose, Fremont and Rancho Cordova. In 1986, he was last reported to have killed in Goleta and Irvine areas before disappearing entirely.”

More likely than not, DeAngelo’s prior military experience in the Navy, and his time as a law enforcement officer provided all the cover he needed to carry out his crimes. Here are some photos of the alleged killer as he appeared in the Navy and as an officer:

As The Free Thought Project has reported on numerous occasions, police officers are only held accountable for their actions when they are eventually caught in the act of committing a crime. Just as with DeAngelo, criminal charges are rarely filed if at all, leading many to conclude there is a double-standard for police officers as opposed to the rest of the general public.

Had DeAngelo been charged and convicted in 1979 for his crimes, he could have been sentenced to time in prison, which would have taken his ability to rape, terrorize, and murder countless individuals during that time. Those charges never materialized and the criminal was allowed to walk away as a free man.

The case of the Golden State Killer should serve as proof enough that police officers not only need to be held accountable for criminal actions but to an even higher standard. When someone puts on the badge and instantly gains the trust of the American public, they should never be given passes on criminal behavior.

Who knows how many people are still in prison because of one crooked cop? Surely DeAngelo helped put people behind bars, tarnishing their reputations whether they were guilty or not. Defense attorneys will likely be combing through any and all court cases involving the alleged murderous rapist to see if defendants can now be set free. The costs of jailing such individuals must surely be staggering.

