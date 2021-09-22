Serial Liar DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells Senator Johnson – The Border Is Closed

Department of Homeland Security Director Mayorkas and FBI Director Chris Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

During testimony, Senator Ron Johnson asked Mayorkas about the open US southern border.



Mayorkas assured the Republican Senator that the US Southern border is closed.

These are not good people.

This man is a serial liar.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas still believes the borders are closed pic.twitter.com/T2gvkrhv6B — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 21, 2021

