One thought on “SERIOUSLY??? Nobody’s Gonna Say Anything About This??

  1. The 10th Article NEVER authorized state corporate actors to shut down businesses nor house arrest the people. Yet now they cry that they have the power to decide when the state will open again. Of course they readily received the money.
    Such a crap show!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*