Several People Injured By Vehicle That Appears To Intentionally Ram Into Truck At Trucker’s “Freedom Convoy”

Witnesses in Winnepeg say that a white vehicle has rammed into protesters at the trucker’s “Freedom Convoy,” where a massive group of protesters are gathered to fight for the freedoms of Canadian citizens against COVID restrictions and mandates.

In the video below, a white vehicle can be seen speeding up and then ramming into the back of another vehicle where protesters are casually lining the edge of the street. In the video, it appears as though the driver is intentionally ramming into the vehicle in front of it where the pedestrian is also standing.

There are conflicting reports about how many people were injured, but at least one person can be seen standing in the back of a pickup truck when the white vehicle accelerates and appears to run over the pedestrian and then quickly drives away. Protesters can be seen running to the person who appears to have been run over by the white vehicle as they help him out of the roadway.

Election Wizard is reporting that the driver injured three people.

Watch:

Vehicle intentionally veered into crowd, injuring 3 at the protest at the Legislature in #Winnipeg #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 pic.twitter.com/NZqGJw6CAC — aaron the unacceptable fringe Canuck (@aaroniscloser) February 5, 2022

According to Citizen Free Press– A white Jeep strikes several people and speeds off.

The source of the video says four people were hospitalized and the driver was later apprehended and arrested by police.

