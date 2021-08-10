Several schools on lockdown after reported shooting at Tennessee high school

Several schools in Tennessee are under lockdown Tuesday morning after an “emergency situation” at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, about 80 miles northeast of Knoxville, near the border of Virginia.

Unconfirmed reports indicate a shooting happened at the high school with at least one person injured. Police have not yet released any information.

A large police presence is reported at Volunteer High School. The school district says students are being evacuated to the National Guard Armory. Parents are asked to stay away from the school at this time.

All schools in Hawkins County have also been placed on lockdown.

‼️URGENT message on Hawkins County schools website about Volunteer High School: pic.twitter.com/ngMQHwGyMu — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) August 10, 2021

