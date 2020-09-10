SHADOW GATE, STREET RIOTS & ISRAELI TECH TRANSFER TO RUSSIA & CHINA – THE B.I.R.D IS THE WORD





Talpiot

September 10th, 2020.

In the lead up to the election – “Change the lead, change the story, it’s not a new concept.” The data analytic companies like Dynology and aggregate IQ and the old Cambridge Analytica are at full pace. These rolling series of events will keep rolling. This is a two to three year phase. Trump is the hero, that’s all you need to know.

The B.I.R.D, is the word.

1. The Bi-national Industrial Research & Development foundation.

2. The greatest security penetration…ever.

3. This is a catastrophe for the United States.

4. The Soviet Union got Israel to set up the Bi-national Science Foundation (B.S.F) in 1973 under Nixon and Henry Kissinger.

5. The B.I.R.D was set up in 1978, around the same time they set up The Talpiot Program.

5. And then they have the B.A.R.D – Bi-national Agricultural Research & Development foundation.

6. Here it is the relevant legislation forcing the US to send technology to Israel.

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=%28title:42%20section:17337%20edition:prelim%29

7. So when you see Bi Bi bragging about how clever Israeli scientists are, what he’s really saying is his Soviet era immigrant scientists are very good at stealing US technology.

5. TRUMP v CORONA | 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utezZVjnlw0

VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cesMQVTsymNp/

11. ALEX JONES ADMITS TRUMP A PRODUCT OF U.S ARMY INTELLIGENCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIWF1nBrHMo

VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zGCL7n6rsF4W/

UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O’Connell – 100MB PDF file

https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF_acroFHgYa6bi3r1TZ-O8btzYYG7b6XkI

https://archive.org/details/7finalunhcrapplicationredacted21112019high