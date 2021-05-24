Seems Daniel Shays was one of us. I’ve been diving into info on Shays’ Rebellion. So many spins, but seems his rightful rebellion spawned standing armies and a wrongful use of “privately-funded” militia. I’m still breaking it down, but much of what Shays faced is what we’re dealing with right now. These two videos give some background and expose some unexpected traitors. As for Shays… most of recorded history is not kind to heroes, but those ever leery of the state will recognize his willingness to stand against tyranny.
Posted: May 24, 2021
3 thoughts on “Shays Rebellion”
What it all comes down to, is the same old shit. This was all the Masonic SOBs in league with the crown and the merchants abound, conspiring to craft the system we have been under from the outset.
Henry has it correct, the people failed and should have eradicated every last one of these “Gentlemen” who were here to implement their system of the big Masonic “G”. They were here to create The New East India Trading company (America) and carve up these resources of the lands, which they have done and have gotten away with.
Hopefully not much longer, I fear our coming uprising is being plotted against for usurpation again and one can see these works everywhere!
Let those who survive, remember, No More “Fkrs in Charge” having ANY Authority over a free people, keep shooting until there ain’t no more assholes trying to tell you how to live and what your obligations are to some fkn Authority!
Absolute Bill of rights and common law to adjudicate everything.
Yeah Norm, they ever twist it that power always comes out on top.
I wish when I was younger I had a history teacher that brought the truth of the struggle for independence to life. No, it was blah, blah, blah. And now, it’s like of time of rehabilitating all those history lessons and diggin’ for the true stories. Heroes were always with us, they just didn’t wear funny clothes and live in mansions.
There was a shootout. Two rebels were hanged. Then Shays and his rebels retreated. Were they making bigger plans or did they just give up. I do not know.
