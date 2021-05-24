Shays Rebellion

Seems Daniel Shays was one of us. I’ve been diving into info on Shays’ Rebellion. So many spins, but seems his rightful rebellion spawned standing armies and a wrongful use of “privately-funded” militia. I’m still breaking it down, but much of what Shays faced is what we’re dealing with right now. These two videos give some background and expose some unexpected traitors. As for Shays… most of recorded history is not kind to heroes, but those ever leery of the state will recognize his willingness to stand against tyranny.