Sheriff Calls Gov. Inslee An “Idiot,” Declares “No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights”

NoMaskInfo

Klickitat County Washington Sheriff Bob Songer Calls Governor Inslee An “Idiot,” and on his website, declares “No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights under our US Constitution or Washington State Constitution.”

Here’s the clip where he calls Inslee an idiot:

Sheriffs in Clark and Cowlitz counties said they won't strictly enforce the mask order, but will instead "educate." Lewis County's sheriff tells people not to be "sheep" for following the order. And here's Klickitat's sheriff Bob Songer (pic from his official page, too). pic.twitter.com/WE6EX7JZ5g — Troy Brynelson (@TroyWB) June 24, 2020

Sheriff Songer’s Statement Regarding Governor Inslee’s Proclamation

Governor Inslee’s orders pertaining to public gatherings or businesses operating in violation of his orders in my opinion is a violation of our citizens’ constitutional rights under the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and other Amendments of the US Constitution and Washington State Constitution.

Not allowing citizens to attend church or firearm dealers to conduct business is a violation of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, but the Governor has no problem allowing marijuana shops to stay open for business.

As Sheriff I will uphold our citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties and will NOT ENFORCE Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 Proclamation Orders on public gatherings and non-essential businesses.

No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights under our US Constitution or Washington State Constitution.

Bob Songer

Klickitat County Sheriff

Link: https://www.klickitatcounty.org/373/Sheriff

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/sheriff-calls-gov-inslee-idiot-declares.html