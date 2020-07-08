Sheriff Calls Gov. Inslee An “Idiot,” Declares “No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights”

Klickitat County Washington Sheriff Bob Songer Calls Governor Inslee An “Idiot,” and on his website, declares “No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights under our US Constitution or Washington State Constitution.”
Here’s the clip where he calls Inslee an idiot:
Sheriffs in Clark and Cowlitz counties said they won't strictly enforce the mask order, but will instead "educate."
Lewis County's sheriff tells people not to be "sheep" for following the order. And here's Klickitat's sheriff Bob Songer (pic from his official page, too). pic.twitter.com/WE6EX7JZ5g
Sheriff Songer’s Statement Regarding Governor Inslee’s Proclamation
Governor Inslee’s orders pertaining to public gatherings or businesses operating in violation of his orders in my opinion is a violation of our citizens’ constitutional rights under the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and other Amendments of the US Constitution and Washington State Constitution.
Not allowing citizens to attend church or firearm dealers to conduct business is a violation of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, but the Governor has no problem allowing marijuana shops to stay open for business.
As Sheriff I will uphold our citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties and will NOT ENFORCE Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 Proclamation Orders on public gatherings and non-essential businesses.
No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights under our US Constitution or Washington State Constitution.
Bob Songer
Klickitat County Sheriff
Question for this “Con-Stitutional Sheriff”…. Have you ever pulled someone over for a vehicle registration or other license or fee violation? Have you ever arrested someone for having some Marijuana on them, or heroin etc… ? One could compile a massive list of things I am 100% certain you have violated many American Nationals “Rights” for.
Look in the mirror 1st and ask where any authority ever came from to do nearly 99% of what you do on a daily basis… You Peace Officer sheriff you….
Best get back in the car with your Masonic blue brothers while you can, cause you will be charged along with all the rest; one of these days after the blood has run and the dust has settled.
You either stop enforcing every Bill of rights violating statute, code etc now and join the people in honorable rebellion or stand tall with all the crooks that you have been working for Sheriff!!!
It’s just the facts man, there is no higher authority and law than our bill of rights…..if you believe there is, you are one of the crooks and bad guys….