Oct 6, 2021
In this 6 part series, you’ll learn exactly what the police and Sheriff’s of Benton County, Oregon think about how the law operates. It’s quite surprising some of the claims they make in full confidence.
One thought on “Sheriff: DICTATOR GOVERNOR is your BOSS”
Fascinating stuff, he is clarifying how they (their criminal corporate system) works… it is all subjective to the whims of their hierarchy.
We understand all of this, this is the institutionalization of the maritime criminal global system, the sheriffs are supposed to be the peoples authority arm.
He makes it clear he’s a crook.! This entire architecture must be eradicated and a complete restoration of our peoples laws, courts and Sheriffs that the people move, I’m sure these young folks have probably figured it out by now…
But you can’t work in this system to somehow fix the very same, it is exactly why voting can’t and doesn’t work, as this crook with a badge clearly stated about the courts/lawyers/Governor…..
This is what is at war with the people and our laws; The law is not a belief system u maggot crook cop, the bill of rights is our law…not the Con-stitution!!!!!!!!