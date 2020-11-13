Sheriff: Minnesota’s new pandemic restrictions are ‘big government overstep’

KVRR – by Jim Monk

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A northwestern Minnesota sheriff says Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order, which limits the size of private gatherings would be difficult to enforce.

The order restricts all social gatherings in Minnesota, including private events, to 10 people or less. It also bans gatherings involving members of more than 3 households, regardless of the size of the gathering.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says enforcing the order would be “difficult and uncomfortable.” Empting called the governor’s order “big government overstep.”

People who violate the order could be fined up to $1,000, but Walz has said that the state has no plans to go into someone’s home and arrest them on Thanksgiving.

The order also imposes new restrictions on bars & restaurants, which must stop serving at 10:00 pm. Takeout orders are not affected.

Walz’s order goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Friday.

