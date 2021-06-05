Shipping company abruptly cuts off guns & ammo delivery across Canada

Rebel News – by Adam Soos

JR Cox is the owner of The Shooting Edge in Calgary, the city’s first indoor shooting range. The Shooting Edge has been in business for over 20 years, and serves as one of the unofficial hubs for the target shooting and hunting communities in southern Alberta. Canpar has been one of the range’s shipping service providers since the very beginning.

This long-standing relationship came to an abrupt halt last week, when Canpar decided without warning to suspend all firearms and ammunition related delivery services across Canada. They abandoned decades-old business relationships instantly and without justification, and without providing their clients with sufficient notice to make other shipping arrangements. The decision was so prompt, and apparently poorly planned, that some ranges and firearms shops still have stock sitting at Canpar facilities, and they are now left wondering how they will get their product back.

As usual, those most hurt by this decision are among the most marginalized. Canpar is one of the only firearms and ammunition certified delivery platforms for some of Canada’s more remote regions, which means that sustenance hunters, First Nations communities and farmers working in the isolated reaches of the country will be left scrambling for solutions.

There is no clear motive for the cancellation of these services. It could be a logistical blunder, or an ideological cancellation of services. At this point, we simply don’t know. Canpar only notified JR that more details would follow.

We attempted to reach Canpar for comment, but our calls and messages went unanswered.

