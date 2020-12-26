Shocking aerial photos from Nashville reveal absolute devastation along downtown street after ‘intentional’ blast rocked the city

Daily Mail

Aerial photos taken above Nashville on Christmas morning revealed the devastating aftermath of a powerful explosion that rocked Music City’s downtown area just before dawn, sending three people to the hospital and causing widespread damage.

Local police have confirmed that the blast, which they described as an ‘intentional act,’ came from a vehicle that was parked on Second Avenue, between Church Street and Commerce Street, which is normally a bustling area filled with bars, restaurants and shops.

Three people suffered injuries as a result of the explosion and were taken to the hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

Images taken by NewsChannel 5‘s news chopper offer a bird’s eye view of the catastrophic damage that was caused by the blast.

