Shocking Glimpse Into Life After The Great Reset – World Economic Forum’s Sinister Plans

The Elites want to dictate every aspect of your life from what you eat, to where you go, down to how many times a week you are allowed to shower and wash your underwear.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) published alarming propaganda videos highlighting what life will be like after the Great Reset, the globalists’ radical plan to remake the global economy in the post-pandemic world.

The release of the videos follows a quietly held WEF and United Nations General Assembly summit in Switzerland on “sustainability.” In addition to the long-running issue of “climate,” they also discussed the transformation of the global tax system and the creation of new “legal” migration routes.

Their radical summit’s central goal was to reorganize the world on all levels until people are without possessions, pumped full of pills, eating their laboratory-created meat in hyper-technical, digitally networked “smart cities” and clothing.

The WEF created short, bizarre, feel-good videos highlighting how people will help them redesign the world. The videos range from cows that no longer burp methane thanks to tablets, starfish created in test tubes to fight climate change, drones for reforestation in Africa, enzymes from human blood to stabilize concrete, and poor hygiene to save the environment.

The WEF also promoted new mRNA vaccinations against various diseases. In addition, they celebrated 24-hour surveillance, digital IDs for clothing, and artificial food and coffee.

‘Climate-Friendly’ Houses

In developing countries, where the “Smart City” is perhaps still a bit far off, one starts with “climate-friendly” houses made from the 3D printer. Who will benefit from this business idea? A little tip: the farmers in Africa will probably not.

It is humorous private jet owners, and frequent fliers like Klaus Schwab and his WEF friends are also concerned about the environment. However, it is noticeable that measures always start with the citizen first, and those who put forward all these suggestions and demands do not lead by example.

A carbon footprint 70% smaller than traditional housing. Learn more about Africa's 3D printed homes: https://t.co/iTUEKjH0HB pic.twitter.com/EIcZ7IAgXW — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 29, 2021

Washing Tips From Klaus Schwab

The recommendation of the Great Reset and now laundry pope Klaus Schwab is simple; you should not wash jeans more than once a month, sweaters once every two weeks, and pajamas once a week. The only exceptions to which citizens should be allowed are underwear, which, with Schwab’s blessing, can be washed after each use, reported Wochenblick.

You only need to wash your jeans once a month, experts say. Uncover the world of sustainable fashion: https://t.co/IHewfM6yW6 pic.twitter.com/pxbSld7p9J — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 28, 2021

Cows Are No Longer Allowed To Burp or Urinate Outside

The WEF wants cows to start receiving Bovaer, a feed additive produced by Dutch company Royal DSM NV. Just a quarter of a teaspoon of Bovaer per day will cut methane burps by a third for a dairy cow, claims the WEF. That should make agriculture climate-friendly but also economically dependent.

A single cow can burp 100kg of methane in a year. Learn more about keeping cows 'clean': https://t.co/1TV2DsVaSa pic.twitter.com/NmLlxgRpZc — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1450416553506353160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450416553506353160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Frairfoundation.com%2Fshocking-glimpse-into-life-after-the-great-reset-world-economic-forums-sinister-plans-videos%2F

More “Voluntary” Gene Injections

The WEF is promoting Moderna’s human trials for an HIV “vaccine” using mRNA technology. Bragging that this is the same successful technology used in their “Covid-19 shot.” The WEF posed the question: “What other diseases could mRNA technology prevent?” Soon there could be a “voluntary” gene injection against every ailment, real or imagined.

mRNA technology could provide the breakthrough. Learn more about the search for an HIV vaccine: https://t.co/BiFk1pRS51 pic.twitter.com/ORkM0DiD56 — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 27, 2021

Artificial Foods From Laboratories

Whenever you can play God, the WEF is on fire. Globalists are celebrating projects that specifically breed genetically modified starfish and corals in laboratories to “stabilize” the ecosystem in the ocean.

Coral Vita is growing climate-resilient corals to save the world's existing reefs. For more innovations helping to protect our ocean, visit UpLink: https://t.co/SKUWNYUKXM @WEFUpLink @CoralVitaReefs pic.twitter.com/1QTdYmAX9P — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 30, 2021

Now you can take sea urchins and use their innards as a delicacy to make sushi. Is that just a mirage? Because at the same time, WEF, Bill Gates & Co. are working on artificial meat that will one day feed the world. However, while waiting for our laboratory-created meat, we are encouraged to eat bugs.

Tiny creatures with big roles in the fight against climate change. Learn more about the animals who have starring roles to play: https://t.co/tMnF6XEoBi pic.twitter.com/VKuQW5MRz1 — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 3, 2021

The WEF is promoting lab-grown coffee to cut back on deforestation while destroying small farmers’ livelihoods.

Lab-grown coffee would cut back on deforestation, pesticides and shipping emissions ☕ Want to find out which country produces the most coffee? Take a look here: https://t.co/uLSgzHw6s8 pic.twitter.com/rkynCXUgjY — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 19, 2021

In the WEF new world, animals consumed by humans should be fed food made in laboratories. They also believe your pets should consume lab-created food.

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1445750902774583297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1445750902774583297%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Frairfoundation.com%2Fshocking-glimpse-into-life-after-the-great-reset-world-economic-forums-sinister-plans-videos%2F

Self-Healing Concrete

The WEF is advertising a new miracle weapon for the construction industry – “self-healing concrete.” The concrete contains an enzyme made from human blood.

Self-healing concrete could last 4 times longer than regular materials. Learn more about projects to cut concrete's carbon footprint: https://t.co/ZwbsCFv2Oq pic.twitter.com/qjjadEhIqQ — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 27, 2021

Soon the whole world can drink fake coffee and eat phony meat and veggies. Does it almost seem as if the elites are trying to kill us?

24-Hour Survalliance

The WEF wants to deploy intelligent drones all over the world, ostensibly to save the planet. It is not coincidental that governments used drones to track down ‘corona violators throughout the coronavirus crisis.’ So they can be used to monitor people, as is already happening in China.

5 new ways drones are being used to save people and planet. Learn more about the rise of drone technology: https://t.co/Fju0g3Wo9I pic.twitter.com/oMnwVKZTiU — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 2, 2021

Tracing your clothing is going to save the planet, claims the WEF. If globalists can track everyone and everything they want you to believe your world is somehow going to be better? The Great Reset means the elites gain more control over your life.

