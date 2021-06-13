SHOCKING JUMP in Vaccine Deaths Reported This Week at CDC-Linked VAERS Tracking Website

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

There are more US deaths related to vaccines in 2021 in less than 5 months than there were the entire past decade.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 n the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.

That number is now at 5,997.

“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at www.vaers.hhs.gov.”

There were huge increases over last week. Deaths went up by an additional 700 in a week.

VAERS COVID Vaccine Data (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, USA)

329,021 Reports Through June 4, 2021

DEATHS 5,888

HOSPITALIZATIONS 19,597

Urgent Care 43,891

OFFICE VISITS 58,800

ANAPHYLAXIS 1,459

BELL’S PALSY 1,737

Life Threatening 5,885

Heart Attacks 2,190

Myocarditis/Pericarditis 1,087

Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet 1,564

Miscarriages 652

Severe Allergic Reaction 15,052

Disabled 4,583

