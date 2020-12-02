Shocking Prediction from 2014 [Anthony Patch Interview]





DmiOnIsland

Sep 10, 2020

Highly Recommended Video. 2014 Anthony Patch Interview. He is telling the exact story of what is happening right now. Word for word. Exactly the same… Change everybodys DNA, what do they become, they become a hybrid. The insidious part of this is that, once a person is injected, almost immediately their DNA undergoes transformation, almost immediately they lose all awareness of the fact that they have lost their independence.., to make decision on their own and to affect them on moral level, the moral independence, their beliefs, religious, moral, ethical, legal, all of those go away…