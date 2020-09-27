‘Shoot on sight’: Boston Dynamics robot dog spotted out on city street triggers fear — and defensiveness

Video of a Boston Dynamics Spot robot dog apparently wandering a city street on its own has struck terror into the hearts of social media users — though some defended the ‘bot, pointing out humans can hurt each other without help.

A Canadian Twitter user posted video of the four-legged yellow robot ambling down the sidewalk on Thursday, though it’s not clear where it was actually filmed. The person taking the footage, though initially startled, opts for a friendly approach, addressing the quadruped with “Hello friend!”

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

The dog-bot turns toward the cameraperson and appears to snap a photo before walking away.

Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs have been deployed in Singapore to enforce social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, and some US police departments have acquired their own, causing consternation among civil liberties groups. However, the four-legged model has been available to the public since June for anyone with $74,500 to buy one, meaning this particular Spot might have belonged to a private citizen.

