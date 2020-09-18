Shooters open fire on home with 2 New Jersey police officers, infant inside

ABC News

The home of two Camden County, New Jersey, police officers and their 10-day old infant was struck six times by bullets earlier this week, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

“Thank God the officers and their baby were uninjured,” Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said at a press conference Thursday.

Wysocki said he believes this was a targeted attack.

“I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside,” he said.

Police said a Honda Odyssey pulled up on the home Tuesday and opened fire. The vehicle has been recovered, but Wysocki said they are seeking help locating the owner, driver or passengers of the minivan.

“It’s critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle,” Wysocki said at his press conference.

The officers, he said, were both born and raised in Camden. One of the officers has been on the job for more than four years, the other for more than two.

Officials have not released the names of the officers at this time.

There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen’s Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/shooters-open-fire-home-jersey-police-offices-infant/story?id=73089968