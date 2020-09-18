The home of two Camden County, New Jersey, police officers and their 10-day old infant was struck six times by bullets earlier this week, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.
“Thank God the officers and their baby were uninjured,” Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said at a press conference Thursday.
Wysocki said he believes this was a targeted attack.
“I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside,” he said.
Police said a Honda Odyssey pulled up on the home Tuesday and opened fire. The vehicle has been recovered, but Wysocki said they are seeking help locating the owner, driver or passengers of the minivan.
“It’s critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle,” Wysocki said at his press conference.
The officers, he said, were both born and raised in Camden. One of the officers has been on the job for more than four years, the other for more than two.
Officials have not released the names of the officers at this time.
There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen’s Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/shooters-open-fire-home-jersey-police-offices-infant/story?id=73089968
3 thoughts on “Shooters open fire on home with 2 New Jersey police officers, infant inside”
Did their cohorts get the wrong intel and address for the baby shower?
And who forgot to bring the candle i.e. flash bang for the crumbsnatcher?
It’s major headlines when it happens to the pigs but if media ever even mentions one of the hundreds of times they do it to US we’re supposed to applaud them as “heroes”.
Stfu, this is war and you declared it by poking the bear with a stick and firing all the shots first.
Stop being a damn cry baby over it. And that’s if this is even factual.
“Wysocki said he believes this was a targeted attack.”
Gee, do you think so?!? You reap what you sow.
“‘It’s critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle,’ Wysocki said at his press conference.”
I’m sure the person will gladly come meet with you to be beaten, tortured, and likely killed. I wonder if Wysocki realizes how moronic his statement is. Keep killing Americans and their dogs, keep invading innocent peoples’ homes with your flash-grenades and weapons, you reap what you sow.
They know ALL about “targeted attacks” now don’t they