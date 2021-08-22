3 thoughts on “Shooting HEX NUTS with a bow? YESSSS!

  2. I have for years used golf balls on the tip. It can destroy bones and organs without leaving a mess of DNA all over. Then one can pick up the arrow/bolt and drop a clean ball and the coroner report will be consistent with the injuries listed on police reports.
    Plus it’s hard to scream when your ribs are poked in your lungs.

    I’ve only ever executed a opossum with one. The sound and sight almost induced vomiting. But no blood.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*