Shooting reported at Arizona shopping center, suspect in custody

A shooting Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., prompted a massive police response and a complete lockdown of the area.

Authorities said that one suspect is in custody and three people were struck by gunfire. Glendale police told the public to stay out of the area while they investigate.

The shooting had stopped by the time officers arrived, Ngalula said.

“We were able to locate that suspect in the Westgate area, our officers challenged that suspect and were able to safely take that person into custody,” she said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately clear. State Sen. Martin Quezada took to Twitter to write, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

“I saw two victims with my own eyes,” he wrote. “Not sure how many others. I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ‘til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

The Glendale Police Department did not immediately respond to a call from Fox News. Police said on Twitter that there are no more reports of any active shooting.

