Shortly After Landing, Another SpaceX Starship Explodes; Company Also Launched 60 More Controversial Internet Satellites

Activist Post – by BN Frank

We may never know exactly how much SpaceX explosions are harming the environment. Nevertheless, Elon Musk and his company continue to make and launch space vehicles that explode (see 1, 2) probably because no one has stopped them.

From MSN:

Elon Musk Shares Slow-motion Video of SpaceX Starship Exploding: ‘SN10 Is in Valhalla Now’

SpaceX boss Elon Musk shared stunning slow-motion footage on Friday showing the explosion of his latest Starship rocket prototype, SN10, which met a fiery demise earlier this week following a successful test flight in Texas.

The billionaire chief executive posted the video—recorded and published by a YouTube account called Cosmic Perspective—to his 48.5 million followers alongside the caption “SN10 is in Valhalla now,” referring to the warrior afterlife of Norse mythology.

In another post seemingly referencing the project, which ultimately aims to send humans to distant planets, Musk tweeted: “Cybervikings of Mars.”

Despite the explosive finale, the S10 test flight was a success for SpaceX, as it was the first prototype to return to Earth after a high-altitude hop without blasting into flames on impact. SN10 landed in one piece, and appeared fine for about 10 minutes.

Musk praised the Starship team in a tweet on Thursday and in response to another clip of the test rocket’s final seconds, he added: “RIP SN10, honorable discharge.”

