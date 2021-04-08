Posted: April 8, 2021 Categories: Pics Shot for Sam https://twitter.com/SamuelAdamsBeer/status/1379803073518968832 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Shot for Sam”
Sam Adams beer? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! No better than Bud IMHO, and I wouldn’t even get a shot for St. Arnold’s Pumpkinator…..now THAT’S a craft beer!
Interesting that they’d use a “founding father” in promoting compliance. I don’t know the real heart of Sam Adams, I mean if he meant what he said about freedom, or if he stayed involved with aristocracy, but in “officialdom” he has a rebel, no backing down reputation. It is this they are using to sell their poison. Sickening, on so many levels.
Try read through the comments plenty of retarded addled collaborator, future Stasi forces in there
But also some great F Us to Sam Adams too
Nice
A little voice jus’ told me to write SamAdams backwards and it came out to massmada. Sounds like mass murder. Ha!!
Words, letters, reversals,… they hold a lotta something.
I guess we live with “the good, the bad, and the ugly.” And with a good number of a*sholes as well. 🙂
And then there’s this:
“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”
— Samuel Adams
“Among the natural rights of the colonists are these: First a right to life, secondly to liberty, and thirdly to property; together with the right to defend them in the best manner they can.”
— Samuel Adams
“It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.”
— Samuel Adams
“The natural liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on Earth, and not to be under the will or legislative authority of man, but only to have the law of nature for his rule.”
— Samuel Adams
“Never Despair. That is a motto for you and me. All are not dead; and where there is a spark of patriotic fire, we will rekindle it.”
— Samuel Adams
“If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.”
— Samuel Adams
“How strangely will the Tools of a Tyrant pervert the plain Meaning of Words!”
— Samuel Adams
“Driven from every other corner of the earth, freedom of thought and the right of private judgment in matters of conscience direct their course to this happy country as their last asylum.”
— Samuel Adams
“All might be free if they valued freedom, and defended it as they should.”
— Samuel Adams
“Let no man thirst for good beer.”
— Samuel Adams
