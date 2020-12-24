Shutdown Looms As Democrat Bid For $2,000 Relief Checks Fails House, Here’s What Happens Next

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

House Democrats on Thursday failed to replace the $600 direct checks in the latest pandemic relief bill with $2,000 payments demanded by President Trump this week – which House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) sought to pass by unanimous consent, only to be blocked by House Republicans.

House Democrats will try again on Monday, with a new stand-alone bill for the $2,000 checks, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The House will also attempt to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act as government funding is set to lapse.

To avoid a shutdown, the House could also pass another stopgap measure – however several pandemic relief measures will also run out between Saturday and Dec. 31, including $300 per week in bonus unemployment insurance and a moratorium on rent-related evictions.

Politico’s Jake Sherman opines on the next steps after Trump tossed lighter fluid and a match on GOP leaders, who largely failed to support his challenge to the November election:

