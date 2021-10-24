A group of bloggers have bought a home for a Russian woman who lost her job at a Soviet military factory and took to living in a rusty barrel for 35 years, refusing to move into care despite having no electricity or running water.
Svetlana Chernova, from the Siberian city of Omsk, had been living in the dilapidated cistern for over three decades when her story came to light earlier this week. The electricity was cut off two years ago and there is neither running water nor gas. Instead, Chernova must walk hundreds of meters to collect water from a pump and warm her home with a woodfired stove.
With no relatives and a pension of 14,000 rubles (around $200), she says she was unable to rent an apartment after her job as a crane operator was scrapped when the plant she worked in closed down. After Russian officials were made aware of Chernova’s living situation, they requested documents that proved she was legally allowed to live in the barrel, including details about the property, so they could provide her with appropriate housing. However, the forms she lodged at the time are said to have been lost and are irretrievable.
Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.rt.com/russia/538216-bloggers-buy-home-woman/
One thought on “Siberian woman discovered living in metal barrel for MORE THAN THREE DECADES with no heating or power given new home by bloggers”
Kudos to Svetlana and the bloggers who provided a home for her. But she proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that surviving in a container of some kind (in Omsk! Wow! Very cold there in winter) and gathering whatever to drink or eat is possible….part of the “parallel structures” I bring up here every now and then could be learning to live as the hunter-gatherers live might be a good idea; learn Bush Craft for one (YouTube has several bush craft vids) and complete indepenence (esp. from govt.) for another, because if the criminal psychos running this country get their was what with booster kill shots coming, it is certainly likely old folks on SS and MC not vaxxed will lose their SS and MC….so be it. Because I am sure that is coming…after all, they’ll be bankrupt by the 2030s anyway!