SICK: New York Senate Passes Law to DETAIN “Contagious” People

Big League Politics – by Richard Moorhead

The New York State Senate has passed a law to allow arbitrary detention of individuals deemed a coronavirus threat by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Bill A416 allows the Governor to “order the removal and/or detention of [persons deemed a coronavirus threat risk].” The adjudication of a crime or the order of a judge is not necessary for New York to throw the suspect in a coronavirus concentration facility.

The New York State Senate passed the law after months deliberating the legislation.

NY Senate just passed concentration camp bill https://t.co/LA6uPSFHNY — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) April 1, 2021

Despite Andrew Cuomo’s self-promotion as a “hero” of the coronavirus epidemic, New York has fared among the worst of all American states in combating the virus. Vaccine distribution lags well behind other states, with eligibility still disqualifying those 55 and older from receiving their first shot.

The coronavirus detention law has a nominal time limit of 72 hours, but this only applies to individuals deemed uninfected with the virus. There’s little to no means to contest the Governor’s arbitrary detention, with Cuomo provided absolute power to lock whoever he wants in a “medical facility or another or premises” of his choosing.

The law awaits a vote in the New York State Assembly, but with Cuomo beleaguered by sexual harassment scandals and nursing home negligence resulting in the deaths of thousands, the assembly may prove unwilling to hand the disgraced governor even more powers. Lawmakers in the Asssembly and the Senate stripped Cuomo of most of his emergency powers at the start of the March.

With Democrat governors failing in bids to make coronavirus restrictions a permanent element of everyday life, Cuomo’s overdue and tyrannical latest grab for power may come months too late.

