Sign at Virginia Pediatrics Office to Student Athletes: “COVID Vaccination Affects Your Heart – If You Received Doses of Any COVID Shot” We Will Not Clear You “Without Lab Work”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Jackson River Pediatrics is located in Alleghany County, Virginia.

Recently a patient took a photo of a sign posted at their office in Virginia.

The sign reads:

“Sports physicals are done primarily to make sure you are not at high risk for sudden cardiac death on the playing field. COVID vaccination affects your risk. In response to worldwide experience and vaccine adverse-event monitoring, we are adopting a more precautionary sports physical sign-off policy: If you have received doses of any COVID shot, we will not be able to clear you to compete in sports without performing lab work and possibly an echocardiogram to rule out potential heart damage. “

The Jackson River Pediatrics Facebook account is currently offline. They took down their Facebook page after this sign in their office went viral.

PJ Media spoke to the owner of the Facebook photo.

“I know that sometimes we put things like sports physicals off until the last minute,” said the poster, who spoke to PJ Media anonymously. “Part of my intentions of sharing the picture that I took Monday at our pediatrician’s office was to let parents who had their children vaccinated for COVID know that they cannot wait until the last minute for sports physicals,” she said. “I have received backlash from friends and family for not having my children vaccinated for COVID,” she continued. “I believe that my husband and I made the right choice but now I have proof that someone educated far greater than I has evidence that the COVID vaccine can do damage to children’s health.” The concerned mom thinks people deserve to have all the facts. “I don’t condemn anyone for choosing to vaccinate their children for COVID,” she said. “People need to make the decision that is best for their own situation.”

