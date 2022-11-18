Posted: November 18, 2022 Categories: Music “Silent War” by Five Times August Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on ““Silent War” by Five Times August”
I was quite surprised and happy to find this young voice singing some heavy truth. His album is called “Silent War,” and I read that in spite of awful backlash from wokers it is rapidly rising on the charts. People must be so sick of Pablum and are hungry for some real protest songs. In one or two songs he asks God to help, which is his right, but he always says we have to fight. So I got him under the microscope right now. So far so good. Only half way through the album. We’ll see.
Here’s what he wrote to Biden:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMYx3FrjKIM
.