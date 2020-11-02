Singapore rolls out Covid tracing tokens – BBC News





Sep 21, 2020

Singapore is distributing thousands of devices that can track where a person has been and who they have interacted with.

The small bluetooth device is meant for those who do not own smartphones and cannot use a contact tracing app that was previously rolled out by the Singapore government.

While there are some concerns over about data protection, authorities say the token helps vulnerable groups to feel safer when out and about.

For instance, the token helps elderly people keep a a precise record of their whereabouts.