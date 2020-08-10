Sioux Tribes Block Bikers From Sturgis Rally

South Dakota Sioux tribes are setting up unofficial checkpoints to block bikers from getting to the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Their plan: use sovereign land rights to turn away bikers attempting to cross through those areas. It’s all in hopes of preventing a COVID outbreak in the state.

The annual event usually draws half a million people from around the United States, but organizers expected a smaller turnout this year amid the pandemic. What’s “a smaller turnout?” Still around 250,000 people converging on a town whose population is just 7,000.

Both South Dakota and federal authorities have said the checkpoints are illegal.

https://www.aol.com/sioux-tribes-block-bikers-sturgis-145600451.html