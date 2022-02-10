Situation Update, Dec. 5th – Operation Warp Speed is a CCP-engineered conspiracy to cause mass vaccine casualties across the United States military

Natural News – by Mike Adams

Today’s Situation Update (for Dec. 5th) lays out stunning details on a grand, wartime conspiracy involving Operation Warp Speed. This vaccine program to mass vaccinate U.S. military personnel is actually phase two of a CCP-engineered bioweapons attack on America that began with the release of the SARS-cov-2 coronavirus, and now proceeds to the mass injections of U.S. troops with a dangerous, largely untested and experimental vaccine that already shows a 100% rate of side effects in high-dose study subjects.

The new mRNA platform used for these vaccines hijacks the body’s cells, invading ribosomes and causing them to churn out non-human proteins which invade the blood. These proteins cause the body to attack itself in a “cytokine storm” of inflammation and autoimmune disorders, resulting in neurological damage, infertility, tissue damage and even death.

Perhaps that’s why US Army General Gus Perna, in explaining the purpose of this program, says, “We’re ready to execute.” (Source: Military.com)

To understand China’s role in achieving this stunning tactical outcome whereby its enemy (the United States) injures or kills potentially millions of its own soldiers through a dangerous mass vaccination program, you first have to remember the so-called “OPM hack” that was first discovered in 2016.

Listen to the full Situation Update report here, and continue reading all the supporting sources and quotes below:

The OPM hack gave China intimate details on nearly all U.S. military personnel and government officials

The “OPM hacks” refers to China’s penetration and exfiltration of over 22 million personnel data files from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, discovered in June of 2015.

As J. David Cox, head of the AFGE government union, explained at the time, this hack compromised extremely intimate details about all members of the military and government:

We believe that the Central Personnel Data File was the targeted database, and that the hackers are now in possession of all personnel data for every federal employee, every federal retiree, and up to one million former federal employees.

The hacked data included social security numbers, fingerprints, dates of birth, pension status, gender, race, age and former addresses. More importantly, it also contained intimate psychological profile information such as:

Sexual behavior, perversions, and sexual activities lacking in discretion.

Risk of foreign exploitation, a metric that quantified an individual’s ability to be influenced by foreign interests.

Using this information, the CCP was able to blackmail, extort or pressure thousands of individuals in key positions throughout the U.S. military and federal government. This is one of the big answers of how so many people in America have been corrupted by China: Our own government put all the blackmail materials in one giant database, and then “allowed” that database to be penetrated by China. This situation was, of course, allowed to unfold under Barack Obama, a treasonous operative who used such opportunities to compromise American security and feed intel to America’s enemies such as China and Iran.

From 2015 through 2019, China finalized its plan to engineer a biological weapon and release it on the world, knowing it would cause extensive damage to the economy and liberties of America. This bioweapon also justified the punitive lockdowns which were used by state officials to argue for extended mail-in ballots — a mechanism used to rig the 2020 election and attempt to install Joe Biden as president. This was confirmed just two days ago by President Trump himself, in his historic speech at the White House.

China also knew that America’s only real chance to defend itself from cyber warfare (election theft) and biological warfare (covid) would be for President Trump to activate a military response. So part of China’s effort was focused on ways to injure or kill as many U.S. soldiers as possible, without engaging in direct kinetic conflict, which China knew it would lose due to the technical and training superiority of U.S. military personnel.

Remember: China has been waging unrestricted warfare against the United States. This form of warfare relies on covert attacks such as bioweapons, cyber warfare, intellectual property theft, monetary attacks and so on. These are indirect weapons that are not easily traced back to their origin, but can still be incredibly effective.

China knew that if the U.S. military could be maneuvered into injecting all U.S. soldiers with a dangerous, deadly “vaccine” (actually, a nanotech weapon delivery system) as a knee-jerk reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, it could weaken U.S. military readiness at the exact moment Trump would need the military to defend the republic and fight off an attempted left-wing Bolshevik-style kinetic revolution attempt.

Targeting cyber operations and missile subs with vaccines

Using the OPM hack data files, China was able to target high-level Pentagon / DoD officials who were to be involved in the Operation Warp Speed initiative. Those individuals were extorted and controlled to accelerate the timeline and push for “emergency approval” of the vaccines, which bypasses rigorous clinical trials and results in vaccines being rolled out before they are proven safe or effective.

Now, the DoD has already drawn up priorities lists of which U.S. military personnel will receive these risky vaccines first. As Federal News Network reported on Dec. 2:

The military’s top official said the Defense Department plans on rolling out vaccines for COVID-19 within the next three weeks. In the meantime, the services are figuring out who in the military should get the shots first.

“There are two related, but separate plans that are in development right now,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday. “The Pfizer medicine will be distributed here in the United States at 10 different locations across the Defense Department. Every medical treatment facility in the military will receive that vaccine.”

After that comes strategic forces like cyber operators and troops on missile submarines.

Notice that? High on the list are “cyber operators” and troops on missile submarines, which are crucial for America’s strategic defenses against China.

Cyber operations are being targeted because of the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, which has been instrumental in documenting the Dominion Voting Systems election theft carried out by China and other enemy nations. That battalion, also sometimes called, “Kraken,” is among the first to be targeted with Operation Warp Speed vaccines.

From the FNN story:

“We have a good count of what those numbers are,” Gilday said. “If there’s anything we’re really good at it’s mass immunization in the U.S. military. We feel pretty confident that once we get the vaccine distributed, now that we have the prioritization well thought out, the vaccination will happen pretty quickly.”

China, in other words, has convinced the U.S. military to attack itself with toxic vaccines as part of a biological weapons response program.

Notably, a cautious DoD would only vaccinate perhaps 10% of the military and then wait a few months to see what happens. But in this accelerated scenario, the DoD is going to mass vaccinate almost everyone as quickly as possible, all with the same vaccine that has never been subjected to rigorous testing or clinical trials.

DoD partners with drug distributor entangled in billions of dollars in illegal opioid drug dealing that KILLS tens of thousands of military-aged young Americans every year

With cyber operators and other key targets prioritized for deadly vaccines, who did the DoD partner with to distribute the new, experimental vaccines?

Pfizer and McKesson.

McKesson is the consulting / distribution group that has been criminally involved in massive illegal opioid drug distribution schemes. The company was part of the $21 billion in lawsuits and government settlement fines issued over the opioid epidemic that has ravaged America for years.

As Defense.gov reports:

Operation Warp Speed partnered with Pfizer and McKesson for a series of trial shipments to delivery locations to test processes and systems.

The shipments will continue to go to state-identified locations, which include both public health departments and administration sites, such as hospitals. Additional rehearsals are scheduled in the coming weeks, which will expand shipments across nearly all jurisdictions.

Why would the DoD choose a distribution partner that’s steeped in criminal drug dealing and mass deaths of military-aged young males across America?

According to TheHill.com:

Drug distributor McKesson said Tuesday that it and other pharmaceutical companies could have to pay up to $21 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. In a new quarterly report, McKesson said that it would pay about $8 billion of the $21 billion total settlement over the next 18 years.

A Sep. 18, 2018 Washington Post article also outlines the criminal activities of McKesson compliance officers, stating:

Federal authorities are conducting a criminal investigation of the former compliance officer at a McKesson Corp. warehouse in southern central Ohio, alleging he conspired to illegally distribute powerful narcotics over eight years, according to court records. With no announcement, David B. Gustin was indicted in March by a grand jury in eastern Kentucky on one count of conspiracy, a charge that carries a penalty of as much as 20 years in prison, records show. The court records reveal the charges against Gustin stem from his responsibility to detect whether 13,000 pharmacy customers in 15 states were allowing drugs distributed by McKesson to be diverted to the black market.

The US DOJ has also prosecuted McKesson, and this DOJ press release touts a $150 million settlement agreement reached with the company:

McKesson Corporation (McKesson), one of the nation’s largest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs, agreed to pay a record $150 million civil penalty for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the Justice Department announced today.

Connecting the dots

To connect the dots on all this, consider the following:

China hacks the OPM database in 2014 – 2015, exfiltrated details personnel files on nearly every U.S. military person as well as federal employee.

The files contain details that can be easily used to blackmail or extort those individuals.

China uses students and other spies to approach targeted individuals and threaten them with extortion while offering financial incentives for cooperation.

In this way, China achieves strong control over key personnel in the DoD, FBI, DOJ and every other government agency. (How do you think Comey got compromised?)

China then builds the coronavirus, using money from Barack Obama’s NIH, funneled to China by Fauci, who was likely blackmailed by China years earlier.

China releases the coronavirus in 2019, knowing the virus would spread to the United States and have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy.

China pressures the WHO to make sure America keeps flights open from China, to ensure widespread virus penetration into the USA. China orders the left-wing media to call Trump a “racist” when he tries to block incoming flights from China.

The virus achieves its desired outcome when Democrats demand large-scale mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3rd election. Through this mechanism, they were able to easily pull off widespread election fraud to seemingly remove Trump from office (a key goal of communist China, which owns the Biden crime family and has extensive files on Hunter and Joe Biden, useful for extortion).

China knows that Trump will resist the coup and may use the military to defend the republic, so China devises a second plan to compromise key personnel at DoD who are involved in Operation Warp Speed.

China makes sure that decisions are made to accelerate vaccine deployment across the military itself, even helping to prioritize certain types of military personnel for the first wave of vaccines, such as cyber command personnel and missile submarine troops.

Through China’s influence, DoD personnel choose McKesson to help distribute the first vaccine, knowing that McKesson is already involved in the mass killing of military-aged males across America, via the opioid epidemic.

Pfizer is chosen for its vaccine because the mRNA platform causes the body to turn into a biological weapon against itself, resulting in hyperinflammatory events and, in some cases, severe injury and death (autoimmune reactions are often the cause).

China knows that the vaccines will be deployed at almost the exact time the US Supreme Court is due to rule on the outcome of US elections. With a pro-Trump ruling, the radical Left will erupt and attempt a kinetic coup against the United States government. At this very moment, however, U.S. troops will be weakened by the injuries, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the experimental vaccine . This will allow China to deploy its own troops with much less resistance.

. This will allow China to deploy its own troops with much less resistance. Mark Esper, who was fired by Trump and replaced by Christopher Miller, was one of the key decision makers in this entire process. Esper is widely believed to be influenced by anti-American forces and is well known to be strongly opposed to Trump.

At the same time, China is of course running Big Tech and controlling the censorship algorithms that silence pro-America voices. China also controls nearly the entire U.S. media, including the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, CNN, etc., and in fact China has a documented record of openly paying these news organizations hundreds of millions of dollars to push pro-CCP propaganda.

Also remember that the first wave of vaccines will spread the pandemic, unleashing a “second wave” of lockdowns that will further destroy the U.S. economy.

