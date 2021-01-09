Situation Update, Jan 9, 2021 – Big Tech and Leftists DECLARE WAR on conservative America

My Fellow Patriots:

Here is a video on the Mike Adams platform – HRR. I can’t stand Mike Adams, as he appears to be a Zionist shill, however in this SitRep (Situation Report), he seems to confine himself to the immediate activities of the on-going coup by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) led Democrats.

For that reason, and having listened to it, it sounds to be legitimately restricted to current events, with the proper disclosures of when he can not confirm some aspects of what he is reporting.

I fully expect this, due to the simple fact that as we get closer to an actual large scale event (False-Flags, Direct Confrontations, Mobilizations Of Fighting Elements, etc) you can expect the tempo of reports to start increase dramatically, with less and less ability to confirm everything of value. In tactical terms, we call this acting in an “operational fog”, because you can never be fully sure of critical information you are receiving, and will NOT be aware of certain aspects of information and activities as their occurring which might be vital to your localized efforts.

Be prepared for a possible surge in information and activities related to kinetic actions (fighting) being initiated at any time,…. however, in the end, we may see nothing happen at this time, Biden “accepts” the transfer of power on January 20th, along with the entire treasonous CCP controlled Democrats taking complete control, Upper & Lower Houses and the Executive) only to roll out their complete communist agenda as rapidly as they can after that date.

I don’t how this is going to play out, but we all need to be on High-Alert at this time as only a few occasions in the entire history of this country has ever warranted.

God Bless Us Patriots In The Coming Fight…. – JD