Posted: April 27, 2021
Six Cops Thought All Bodycams Were OFF! Here's What Was Recorded
HighImpactFlix
Apr 27, 2021
3 thoughts on “Six Cops Thought All Bodycams Were OFF! Here’s What Was Recorded”
“I need some paid time off” Lock and Load! They will kill for a paid vacation! And that ain’t no lie!
These fkg POS make 300 grand a year including overtime! Paid killers!
I hope he’s looking over his shoulder each and every day
Shit like that comes at a price , and he knows it ,F-ing with the brotherhood is a stupid life choice
He might just get his “ time off”
This was the most disgusting news item of the day. That cop and his fake power are the ugliest part of this nation’s fk-up. Only someone deeply and pathetically INSECURE could speak that way. Me thinks he was reared by sadists.
