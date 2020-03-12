Six of 10 Vaccines Studied Increase Mortality

Mercola

The December 27, 2019, Science News DK article,1 “Vaccines — An Unresolved Story in Many Ways,” touches on one of the crucial talking points of vaccine safety and informed consent advocates, which is the intentional cover-up of real-world vaccine injuries and deaths.

While the vaccine industry and most public health organizations insist vaccines are universally safe and effective and that the science on this “is settled,” much of the actual data tells a very different story.

‘Vaccination Opponents Are Justified in Being Concerned’

The problem is, most people never see that data, much less take the time to interpret it and, thus, the lie, through simple repetition, becomes “established fact.” As noted in the Science News DK article:

“For 40 years, Danish researchers … have shown that vaccines against everything from polio and smallpox to malaria and tuberculosis have both beneficial and harmful health effects that are unrelated to the diseases the vaccines protect against.

Now these researchers have put the research into a historical perspective that they hope can help make the world’s health authorities realize that the relationship between vaccines and disease is not always simple.

In fact, their research shows that some vaccines protect against completely different diseases than those for which they are designed. Unfortunately, other vaccines are associated with excess mortality from unrelated diseases …

