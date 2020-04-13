Six people shot at California house party during lockdown

Yahoo News

Californian police say six people have been shot and injured at a “large” party despite the “stay at home” order in place in the US state.

The shooting took place on Friday night at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, the local sheriff’s office says.

The victims – four women, one man and a girl – were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made but four men, seen fleeing in a car, are suspected of carrying out the attack.

An investigation is under way, Kern County Sheriff’s Department says.

Sweeping travel restrictions have been in place since last month in California, which is grappling with one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in America. As of 11 April, the state reported 21,794 cases and 651 fatalities.

Under an order by Governor Gavin Newsom, residents can only leave their homes to buy groceries and medicine, walk a dog or exercise.

Non-essential businesses have also been forced to close – others including grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations can remain open.

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-six-people-shot-california-021113698.html