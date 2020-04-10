The San Antonio Food Bank distributed one million pounds of food to roughly 6,000 families in a single day as millions across the country turn to charity organizations to avoid going hungry amid coronavirus lockdowns.
Stunning aerial photos show thousands of cars lined up at Trader’s Village in San Antonio, Texas, during the massive food distribution event on Thursday.
Families in need waited hours to get their hands on fresh fruit, vegetables and other non-perishable goods that have become hard to find in traditional stores as panic-buying leaves shelves empty.
The sight of long rows of cars waiting outside food banks has become more frequent since the pandemic has made its impact on the United States, with similar scenes seen in Florida and Pennsylvania in the last two weeks.
The San Antonio event dubbed ‘Mega Giveaway’ will be held twice a week for as long as stay-at-home orders are in place in the city, available to people who pre-register online.
Thursday marked the fourth time they held the event – and the largest turnout yet.
Michael Guerra, the food bank’s chief resources officer, said 5,000 families signed up for the latest event, but even more showed up.
Guerra said he expected each family to leave with enough food to last for the rest of the month – around two grocery carts full.
See the pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8207245/Six-THOUSAND-families-line-cars-hours-food-bank-San-Antonio.html
3 thoughts on “Six THOUSAND families line up in their cars for hours at a food bank in San Antonio”
What’s funny is that when you click on the link to the original article at the end here, there is a map of the United States showing which ones have a high infection rates and for some reason the idiot editors didn’t notice that they marked State of Florida as the State of Georgia.
With professionals like these, it makes you wonder how they passed the third grade. And they wonder why we don’t trust their facts.
Just like that Bloomberg writer idiot called California the largest state (to heck with Alaska and Texas), called Trump an “extreme” supporter of gun-rights when he signed red flag laws, and claimed “the majority” were not being served by Republicans when Democrats have run California since Reagan left the governorship and there are almost no Republicans in the state assembly! Right. Blame Republicans for that…and don’t blame whites, either, since they are leaving the state in droves (Idaho and Texas can verify that). But don’t worry, Newsom, there is always the San Andreas Fault…. Bwahahahahahahah!
you weren’t supposed to notice all that 🙂