Six THOUSAND families line up in their cars for hours at a food bank in San Antonio

Daily Mail

The San Antonio Food Bank distributed one million pounds of food to roughly 6,000 families in a single day as millions across the country turn to charity organizations to avoid going hungry amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Stunning aerial photos show thousands of cars lined up at Trader’s Village in San Antonio, Texas, during the massive food distribution event on Thursday.

Families in need waited hours to get their hands on fresh fruit, vegetables and other non-perishable goods that have become hard to find in traditional stores as panic-buying leaves shelves empty.

The sight of long rows of cars waiting outside food banks has become more frequent since the pandemic has made its impact on the United States, with similar scenes seen in Florida and Pennsylvania in the last two weeks.

The San Antonio event dubbed ‘Mega Giveaway’ will be held twice a week for as long as stay-at-home orders are in place in the city, available to people who pre-register online.

Thursday marked the fourth time they held the event – and the largest turnout yet.

Michael Guerra, the food bank’s chief resources officer, said 5,000 families signed up for the latest event, but even more showed up.

Guerra said he expected each family to leave with enough food to last for the rest of the month – around two grocery carts full.

