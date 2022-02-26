Sixteen round revolving shotgun, high capacity in a compact platform

Hickock45 has a rare treat in the form of a 16 round defensive shotgun.

Instead of a single incredibly long tube, the SRM 1216 keeps things compact with four revolving short tubes.

Hickok even compares the unique magazine to the popular revolving Nerf guns.

Each tube is loaded up with four 12 gauge shells loaded with #4 buck.

Watch the uncommon high capacity shotgun in action below.

