Sky News Australia suspended from YouTube for a week over Covid-19 misinformation

CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business) YouTube has temporarily barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content over misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Google (GOOGL)-owned platform, the broadcaster was issued a “strike” last Thursday, which prevents it from posting videos or live-streams for a week. Three strikes over a period of 90 days would result in a permanent removal of the channel.

A YouTube spokesperson did not disclose which videos by Sky News Australia had violated its policies, but said in a statement issued on Monday that “we don’t allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19 or that encourages people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus.”

Public health authorities have warned against using the two drugs to battle the coronavirus.

YouTube does “allow for videos that have sufficient countervailing context, which the violative videos did not provide,” the representative added.