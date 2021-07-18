Skynet Went Live June 8! Attn: Alexa Echo and Ring Owners

Jun 10, 2021
On June 8, 2021 Skynet went LIVE. If you have an Amazon Alexa Echo or an Amazon Ring Camera then your devices have now been recruited with a default opt-in to support the Amazom SideWalk.
Now a secret network has been enabled that powers devices on the steets without the need for a Wifi connection or an Internet connection. Amazon Echos and Rings all over will now provide the network architecture by passing the signals to and from devices on 900mhz through the Internet by sharing in the bandwidth of everyone with these Amazon devices.
However these devices are not under the control of the owner of the device. These network activities are encrypted and kept private between Amazon and the device so you don’t even know what your device is doing, what other devices it is listening to or whether it is doing Remote control.
Welcome to Skynet.
Specific Models Affected:
Ring Floodlight Cam (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019), Echo (third gen and newer), Echo Dot (third gen and newer), Echo Dot for Kids (third gen and newer), Echo Dot with Clock (third gen and newer), Echo Plus (all generations), Echo Show (all models and generations), Echo Spot, Echo Studio, Echo Input, Echo Flex.
I own none and I’m happy 🙂
My wife asked why I carry a gun around inside the house?
I looked her dead in the eye and said, “the mother fcking government is listening in “. She laughed, I laughed, the toaster laughed, I shot the toaster, it was a good time.
All jokes aside
None of that crap in my house
Cell phones bad enough, and I have all that supposedly turned off on mine
I subscribe to this channel. If I ever get a ‘smarrt’ phone it will for sure be a degoogled phone like this guy will do for you or sell you new.