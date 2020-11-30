Slovakia Forced 3.5 Million People to Take Dubious COVID Test

Henry Makow

OMG! They discovered one percent of the population has “COVID”

by Memfer

Bratislava—On October 31, 2020, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič used threats and intimidation to force people to take COVID-19, experimental antigen tests. The World Health Organization WHO granted the test kit an exemption for the experiment on Slovak citizens.

Testing is also performed by veterinarians!

“In a pilot test conducted last week in Slovak city Bardejov, serious illnesses occurred immediately after testing, and after a forced mass assembly, they also contracted other illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19.

The Government of the Slovak Republic mobilized the Slovak army and police and invited foreign troops from Austria and Hungary and US Army uniforms were also seen. Those who refused to take the tests will be excluded from life, will be imprisoned under house arrest, not allowed to work, to buy food or medicine. The world needs to know what’s going on. Slovak citizens became the victims of Mengele’s experiments and genocide.

“Today we are the victim, but if we citizens of the whole world do not revolt, you will be the victim tomorrow. Please share, sign petitions, protest, defend yourself, today it is testing, tomorrow should be the vaccination!”

For your information, the Slovak government “borrowed” from Austria exactly 33 army medics, so it was really a “huge” Masonic help to test the whole nation.

The “voluntarily” (under of threat of losing job or not letting them go to the hospital or even supermarket!) tested majority (more than 3 and a half million out of 5 and a half) received a blue certificate (which I call “čertifikát”, as čert in Slovak means devil or demon) with three covid-sixes near the bottom left corner.

The nationwide testing was lawless as it was not approved by Slovak parliament. Some even suspect Slovakia was selected by globalists as a worldwide testing ground for “voluntary” testing and later “voluntary” vaccination because of Slovak’s peaceful mentality.

So, on Halloween and the day after, millions of people were lined in the rows outside in the cold rain, sometimes few hours, to be tested for antigens. At the same time, meeting more than 5 people simultaneously, even family members was forbidden. The government recommended to people older than 65 years to stay home and not attend the testing, but after it was done, they realized they were not allowed to go to the doctor or bank or even to take their pension in the post office.

Then the prime minister said in TV that the negative test can be falsely negative and people should not go outside without a reason.

People could not go to the cemetery to visit the places of rest of their deceased relatives (a widespread practice on the day after Halloween), even with the negative result of the test.

They were told to light the candle at home instead. Then the prime minister (by the way, well-known plagiarist and tax fraud) Matovič said: “I am sorry for forcing you to go to test yourselves.”

In bizarre twist, the podium was shared by sympathizers of Slovak Nazi puppet state (People's Party Our Slovakia) and commies (Communist Party of Slovakia) alike. But there was also an editor in chief and publisher of Slovak real news magazine Zem a vek, Mr. Rostas, speaking (the monthly magazine is portrayed as a hybrid threat). Of course, during the protests, police made some real attacks on people and hoax false flag attacks on themselves. The policemen without identification numbers even attacked and arrested a member of parliament without apparent reason.