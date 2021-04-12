Small Business Closures Soar Back Near Pandemic Peak As “Financial Hopelessness” Builds

Zero Hedge

Despite trillions in Fed “stimulus” and endless government handouts, John Stanford, co-executive director of the Small Business Roundtable, told CNBC this week that “it continues to be a very painful time for small businesses.”

“We have to remember, PPP was a bridge program,” Stanford said. “It was meant to keep people on the payroll, it wasn’t meant necessarily to keep businesses open.”

In what will likely come as a surprise to many, amid political pressure to reopen nationwide – since lockdowns have been shown to be utterly useless – 22% of U.S. small businesses were closed in February, up significantly from October’s 14%, and back near May’s pandemic peak when 23% of small and medium-size businesses closed (just 1 percentage point higher than the current closure rate).

Read the rest here: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/small-business-closures-soar-back-near-pandemic-peak-financial-hopelessness-builds