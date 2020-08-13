Smith’s Grocery Store Employees Threaten Physical Attack For Improper Mask Use

NoMask Info

Several Smith’s Food & Drug store employees in Cedar City, Utah were filmed threatening physical attacks against a customer whom they claimed was “not wearing his mask properly.”

Amid a barrage of vulgar and profanity-laced insults, including calling the shopper an un-American ‘piece of shit’ and a ‘f-king Trumpster,’ the Smith’s employees then escalate the situation and threaten physical violence:

“F-king redneck, I’m about ready to throw you out,” shouts the employee. “You can’t physically touch me,” responds the customer.

“I’m about to.”

“You can’t.”

“We have the right to defend ourselves.” “And I have the right to defend myself.”

“But I promise you, you’ll be the one going down,” Smith’s employee says.

The official Smith’s website posted this Covid-19 safety video which at minute 1:47 says that employees must wear masks and that “We strongly encourage customers to wear Masks”. Note it says ‘encourage,’ not mandate or threaten.

On this page, their website states

“Providing a safer store experience: We want you to feel comfortable every time you walk through our doors. Each and every day, we’re taking extra steps to ensure the health and safety of our customers and communities.”

They also announce their new mask policy, although it took quite a bit of navigating around their corporate website to find it:

“Store Information & Safety Measures

Facial Coverings Now Required In-Store

As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.”

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/smiths-grocery-store-employees-threaten.html