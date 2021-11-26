Smithsonian’s new FUTURES exhibit asks visitors when we’ll see ‘single global government’

Just the News

The Smithsonian Institution’s new FUTURES exhibit asks attendees when they think we will see a “single global government.”

The global government question appears on a screen inside the exhibit that allows visitors to wave their hands in front of a camera to select an answer to the questions that show up.

“When might there be a single global government?” reads the question.

The answers that someone can choose from include time frames ranging from 10 years to 100 years or never.

Another question on the screen at the exhibit asks the public: “Which of these might unite different people most effectively?”

The answers that users can select include “shared world government, virtual reality travel, a universal language, an alien invasion or none of the above.”

The global government question evokes parallels to the news that the Biden administration has reached an agreement with other G-20 countries on a global minimum corporate tax.

The FUTURES exhibit is located in the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building (AIB) in Washington, D.C., which has been closed to the public for 20 years. The museum’s grand opening was Nov. 20. Some sponsors for the exhibit include Ford, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Comcast NBC Universal and the NFL.

