Smoggy Town Break Down

About twelve years ago, I laid down my beloved guitars, and put my total effort into the fight for the Bill of Rights.

I got out my acoustic last week to re-acquaint my fingers with the strings and picking to work out a song I intend to play with my sons for my brother, who is yet to be laid to rest in peace and the plan we have devised to do so is now scattered as the fires that appeared out of nowhere overnight.

The last evening I played I unzipped one of the compartments on my soft case and found a stack of papers containing the music I was working on when I abruptly stopped twelve years ago. I sat and went through them to fond memories and regret. In doing so I came across a bluegrass song, which is one of the last I had written. I love bluegrass and had always loved playing it with my brother and my sons, sometimes into the night. Oh, what happiness.

Anyway, the song spoke so true to the world I am sitting in today that I felt compelled to shares it with my brothers and sisters. Never had the chance to record it, but here are the lyrics.

I wish I could have lived in the good old days

When the trees grew tall and the grass grew green

When the spring ran clear down a mountain stream

Down through a holler where a song bird sang.

I long to look up at a clear blue sky

On a warm spring morning where the only sound

Is a gentle breeze as it cools my face

So what ever happened to those good old days?

Well a rich man came and took it away

He cut all the trees in a single day

He dammed up the stream in just five more

And on the seventh day he opened his store.

People came from the city and built a town

That grew to a city by the next sundown.

They said it was progress that needed to be

And hell instead of heaven’s what they left for me.

Now he paved the land and polluted the air

I wouldn’t drink the water on a double dog dare

The cars and factories are so damned loud

You wouldn’t hear a bomb with a mushroom cloud.

I wish I could have lived in the good old days

When the trees grew tall and the grass grew green

When the spring ran clear down a mountain stream

Down through a holler where a song bird sang.

I long to look up at a clear blue sky

On a warm spring morning where the only sound

Is a gentle breeze as it cools my face

I wish I could have lived in those good old days.