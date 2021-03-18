Smug Jen Psaki Announces Any 10-Year-Old in the World Who Makes It Across the US Southern Border Will Be Allowed to Stay Here

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Wednesday Biden White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki was asked about the endless stream of illegal aliens streaming into the US since Joe Biden opened the southern border. The US is currently facing its biggest migrant surge into the US in 20 years.

Kristin Fisher: Is there a limit or a cap to the number of unaccompanied minors that are going to be allowed into the US?

Jen Psaki: A limit or a cap? So should we send some kids who are 10 back at a certain point? Is that what you’re asking me?

Kristin Fisher: I’m not setting the policy here. I’m just asking what the Biden policy is.

Jen Psaki: Our policy continues to be, we’re not going to send a 10-year-old back across the border. That was the policy of the last administration. That’s not our policy here.