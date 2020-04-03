‘Snitches Get Rewards’: Garcetti Encourages Community To Report Businesses Violating Safer At Home Order


CBS Los Angeles

Mar 31, 2020

Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged members of the community to continue reporting businesses that violate the city’s Safer at Home order to the city for enforcement.

