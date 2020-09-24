Snitching to the FSDO Rash of Plane Crashes

Sep 23, 2020
What’s up with all the tattle-telling, calling fellow pilots in to the FSDO? Do you use that as a weapon of revenge? Besides Premier1Driver and JustPlaneSilly getting called, it seems to becoming a huge problem. And September is off to a horrible start with a General Aviation crash a day rate. Time to push AQP hard! FlightChops and Aviation101 Josh Flowers have worked with Dan Gryder to get the grassroots safety initiative going. And it can save lives. This and more as Dan (@SFilmsTakingOff) rants about buzzing aviation topics.