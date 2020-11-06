So What Happened? – In My Opinion

The Covid -19 hoax was always planned from the start to finish off Trump and insert Biden, obviously among other things. Many people are just plain scared to go outside, or go to work etc, etc, etc. I’ve experienced this first hand with my work as many people who work at distribution centers aren’t going to work because they are scared of this phony ass pandemic.

They also like the free money thing.

The Rothschild Jews used this to their advantage and gave Donald Trump the boot. Everybody did the mail in ballot, much more convenient and the Bolshevik plan worked wonders. The mail in ballots could be extended out by 3 days, millions jumped on that, especially in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

Trump never had a chance, this clown played his part perfect, this was all a show kids, nothing more, pure bullshit.

The elites needed something different, Trump was never meant to serve a second term.