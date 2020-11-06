So What Happened? – In My Opinion

The Covid -19 hoax was always planned from the start to finish off Trump and insert Biden, obviously among other things. Many people are just plain scared to go outside, or go to work etc, etc, etc. I’ve experienced this first hand with my work as many people who work at distribution centers aren’t going to work because they are scared of this phony ass pandemic.
They also like the free money thing.
The Rothschild Jews used this to their advantage and gave Donald Trump the boot. Everybody did the mail in ballot, much more convenient and the Bolshevik plan worked wonders. The mail in ballots could be extended out by 3 days, millions jumped on that, especially in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.
Trump never had a chance, this clown played his part perfect, this was all a show kids, nothing more, pure bullshit.
The elites needed something different, Trump was never meant to serve a second term.
Biden and Harris pushed the mail in ballot thing hard because covid-19 was there to facilitate it, Trump played the dumbass perfectly.
BUT WAIT, HE IS A DUMBASS!!!
Regardless of who got placed
We the People lost
We were getting fcked before for the last 60+ years and that’s never going to stop
Frump wasn’t going to stop it
And neither will the players in there now
If .. a big if
If it’s ever going to change it’s going to take a lot of our blood to do so
And I just don’t see that kind of patriotism anymore in the general public
Get ready for that boot that’s been on your throat to start pushing even harder
They have an end date to your freedom to catch up with
Yep, just shootin my mouth off, couldn’t resist.. I know exactly what im up against.
Michigan results were mind boggling.. never in a million fkg years..
People are just stupid man….unfriggen believable, shows you the power of mammon.
People fell for that free goddamed money
yep, but both teams have been playing against the public …so Im hopeful there will be some paybacks , Yes you are fully aware without a doubt .. wait until the numbers once added up together surpass the registered voter numbers ..makes you wonder what bullshit they will try to sell than ..
I could give 2 shits about who they place in position,(because we know its a scam) It all comes down to the fcking we the people always get , we always get screwed.
Im hopeful that this will wake up even more people , and maybe , just maybe we will have a US National Army to be reckoned with when we decide to take our country back
Man, I’m looking forward to it. Getting my ducks in a row..Im in PA right now, friggen quite here .
I see alot of semis pulled over to the side, more than usual.
Alot of trucks out here man, huge..
As for wake up, I suspect it will (though it might take a while). For one thing, NOBODY, not even blacks and PoCs, want Harris as president, let alone Veep. She is the PoC version of Killary, only even more evil. Because in truth, while so many folks do not understand communism (I do for sure…I used to hang out with them back in early 70s), most folks know Harris will try to institute it. And then there is the China connection…. Folks, American Nationals are not collectivist Chinese (Chinese culture is collectivist, as is Jewry of course, and most Asian cultures as well as African.) Long live the individual!