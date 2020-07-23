Social Distancing Has Done Nothing

Lost Horizons

“SOCIAL DISTANCING”, “SHELTERING IN PLACE” AND MASKS have done nothing to stem the spread of C19 infection. Here’s the data supporting this assertion:

During the three month period prior to March 16, when the first “social distancing” and “shelter in place” and “mask-mandate” nonsense began, fully a billion people flew on airplanes from everywhere to everywhere— including tens of millions to all points in the USA from places like Wuhan, Italy, EVERYWHERE.

Eventually there was a limited restriction on entry of travelers from Wuhan put in place, but it didn’t go into effect until January 31, only imposed a 14-day quarantine, and didn’t apply to US citizens or residents. The next restriction (limiting entry from travelers from Iran) wasn’t imposed until February 29. A few more restrictions concerning travel from certain places in Europe only went into effect March 14 (and another concerning Brazil took effect in late May).

Now, Covid-19 is purportedly even more virulent than the flu (and in any event is at least as virulent). Thus, long before the “six feet away” stuff and all the rest had become a 24/7 shamanistic drumbeat on every mainstream media outlet, C19 must have spread at least as far as had that more mundane, somehow-not-panic-inducing disease during the same time.

By March 14 the US CDC estimated 38,000,000 to 54,000,000 cases of flu since October, 2019— just in the USA. The vast majority of those cases began during the same period that Covid-19 had reportedly been active at that point. 23,000 to 59,000 deaths have resulted– just in the USA. And that concerns a virus for which there is a purportedly 40% – 60% effective vaccine that had been taken by on the order of 60% of children in the country and 45% of adults, projecting from last year’s numbers.

So, by March 16– BEFORE the “shelter in place” martial law impositions that sprang up like evil liberty, prosperity, and rule-of-law-destroying toadstools— it can confidently be concluded that far more than 36 – 51 million Americans had already been infected with Covid-19.

Plainly, late March “shelter in place”, “social distancing” and “masking” edicts and other associated martial law impositions did nothing to mitigate whatever threat “the pandemic” presented. THEY WERE ALL TOO LATE TO KEEP THAT THREAT FROM BEING FULLY REALIZED.

NOW, BTW, IT’S REASONABLE TO WONDER, with 36 – 51 million C19 cases going by March 16 (again, the day before the “shelter in place” nonsense began)– the bulk of them having run their dire course during the three prior months– how many deaths from C19 purportedly occurred during that period in the USA?

97.

Yes, just 97.

Look at the following table from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (the first column, with the figures in bold, is the one that counts here):

36 – 51 million cases– which is to say, 36 – 51 million Americans infected with the disease– and only 97 deaths (and pretty much all of those in nursing homes, involving very old victims afflicted with co-morbidities). Hardly a horror-fest.

Want to dispute my infection-rate analysis? Fine. Go for it.

‘Cause here’s the thing: 97 dead isn’t even a significant case fatality rate, and isn’t justification for edicts concerning “shelter in place”, “social distancing”, “masking” or any other panicky citizen behavior or draconian governmental response if my numbers are off by an order of magnitude. Even at the lower end, that’d only be a death rate of .0027%! (To see why the numbers of declared C19 deaths suddenly escalated in late March, read this post.)

BOTTOM LINE: “Social distancing”, “sheltering in place” and masks– and all the associated martial law impositions– did nothing to mitigate the pandemic. All they did was test the waters as to how far into self-destructive madness Americans can be driven by a cabal of corrupt politicians and presstitutes at the behest of the 1% who took advantage of the cover to loot the American economy of at least $2 trillion and climbing.

