Social media erupts after crocheter makes prosthetic ‘packers’ for very young trans kids — even those wearing diapers

The Blaze – by Sarah Taylor

A crocheting and lifestyle website is selling crocheted prosthetic penises for female children whose parents believe they are male.

The “Bitty Bug Soft Packer,” according to Stitchbug Studio — which sells the pattern for the “soft packer” — is “for use by trans and nonbinary folks, or as an anatomical model.”

Bethany Amborn, who designed the viral pattern, said that she came across the idea for the Bitty Bug — which is especially designed for younger children — when she was looking for a pattern to make a soft packer for herself.

After being “frustrated by the cost and discomfort of silicone options,” Amborn said that she created a soft packer based on a free pattern she discovered on the internet and shared the final product to a LGBTQ+ crocheting group.

“Immediately I had 2 parents ask me please, could you make one for my little son?” Amborn recalled. “After hearing from a mother who was just crying with her son, unsure what to do to ease his pain of dysphoria and there being no options available fora children, the very first packers I made were for 10 and 6-year-old little boys.”

Twitter user Slatzism shared a screenshot of the project and captioned it, “A knitted penis for extremely small girls to wear in their pants if their parents believe them to be transgender.”

The tweet continued, “It is intended for girls so young, they demonstrate the product in a diaper.”

The user added, “The entire purpose of a prosthetic penises is if a trans identified female has some sort of genital anxiety, they can wear it to alleviate that dysphoria. WHY would a very small, diaper wearing child have any concerns, anxieties, or even *awareness* of their genitals?????”

The user’s initial tweet has been liked more than 1,200 times at the time of this reporting.

A knitted penis for extremely small girls to wear in their pants if their parents believe them to be transgender. It is intended for girls so young, they demonstrate the product in a diaper. pic.twitter.com/tLW4mzPjzC — Kinkshamer Pagliacci┃top .69% on OnlyShame (@Slatzism) May 16, 2021

The entire purpose of a prosthetic penises is if a trans identified female has some sort of genital anxiety, they can wear it to alleviate that dysphoria. WHY would a very small, diaper wearing child have any concerns, anxieties, or even *awareness* of their genitals????? — Kinkshamer Pagliacci┃top .69% on OnlyShame (@Slatzism) May 16, 2021

One social media user tweeted about the soft packer, writing, “Oh look, a new form of child abuse.”

Another added, “Parents forcing the trans agenda on their baby girls can now buy a crotchet penis to put in her diaper or panties. This is absurd.”

“Eww,” another user complained. “Knitted packers ‘appropriate for children.’ The site states they make these as ‘Silicone prosthetics do not come in sizes appropriate for kiddos.’ Yes, because children should be having fun, not worrying about a bulge in their underwear. Disgusting.”

Another Twitter user added, “I wish this wasn’t real but here we are. Knitted packers ‘appropriate for children’ which girls can wear in diapers. Anyone who does this to their child should be arrested — this is child abuse.”

“God,” another user wrote. “Send the meteors. We are done here.”

The Blaze