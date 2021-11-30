Posted: November 29, 2021 Categories: Videos Socialist College Groups Attempt To Force Arizona State University To Expel Kyle Rittenhouse Guns & Gadgets Nov 29, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Socialist College Groups Attempt To Force Arizona State University To Expel Kyle Rittenhouse”
The cancer of communism is planted into the brains of our children through our own schools.
Has been for generations now.
This is why more and more parents are pulling their kids out of these indoctrination camps.
We are witnessing the beginning of a separate society being built.
A network of people that can self-sustain and grow to overcome.