You’ve heard that laughter is the best medicine, but did you also know that laughter is a tyrant slayer? Today on The Corbett Report we examine how laughter can change people’s perception and undermine even the most entrenched tyranny. James also launches a brand new DVD, “Laughing At Tyrants” that combines some of the funniest Corbett Report videos into a great tool for spreading truth and unlocking minds.